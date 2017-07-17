Disaster recovery center to close in Lawrence County

FEMA's Disaster Recovery Center in Lawrence County, located at the Black River Fire Training Center, 114 Wilson Dr. in Walnut Ridge, will close permanently at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Residents may continue to receive assistance at the Randolph County center, located at the Old Randolph County Nursing Center, 1405 Hospital Dr. in Pocahontas. The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.

Help is also available at the FEMA helpline, 1-800-621-3362.

