Police: Woman pulls stun gun to stop man from hitting, threatening her

When a man wouldn't quit hitting and threatening to kill a woman, police say she pulled out a stun gun and zapped him.

Jonesboro police arrested Michael Jerome Norton, 23, of Helena on suspicion of second-degree assault on a family or household member Sunday morning near the intersection of Nettleton Circle, South Gee, and West Matthews.

The 26-year-old victim said she was taking Norton to his friend’s house when he started hitting her in the head and threatening to kill her and her daughter.

She said Norton then grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to nearly wreck her car.

According to the initial incident report, that’s when the woman pulled out her stun gun and used it to get him to stop assaulting her and get out of the car.

Police arrested Norton and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was cited and given a court date.

