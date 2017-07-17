University of Arkansas names leader for distance education

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas has named a new leader for its Global Campus, which supports online and distance education along with workforce education.

UA announced Monday that Donald P. Judges has been named vice provost for distance education and leader of the Global Campus. The university says Judges has served in those roles in an interim capacity since April 2016 and officially assumed the titles July 1.

The Global Campus has offices in Fayetteville and Rogers. UA says the Global Campus supports colleges and schools within the university in the development and delivery of online, distance and workforce education programs and courses.

UA says it has seen increases in online enrollments over the past year, along with the development of new online courses and programs.

