Man accused of spraying ammonia in woman's face

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he sprayed ammonia in a woman’s face.

Eddie Marcus Higgins, 35, is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault following Saturday’s incident in the 1400-block of Lakewood Drive.

The victim said Higgins came to the house to collect his things when they started arguing.

During the fight, according to the initial incident report, Higgins grabbed a bottle of window cleaner and sprayed it.

The victim said he sprayed the ammonia in her face. Higgins admitted to spraying the cleaner, but said he did not spray it in her face, the report said.

The victim told police her eyes were “burning” and that she was going to the hospital for medical attention.

Officers arrested Higgins and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

