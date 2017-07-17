Arkansas judge agrees to suspension during tax case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge accused to failing to pay state and federal income taxes is agreeing to a temporary suspension with pay.

An attorney for Saline County Circuit Court Judge Bobby McCallister told the state Supreme Court in a filing Monday the judge agrees to the temporary suspension until his tax case is resolved. The state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission asked justices for McCallister's temporary suspension with pay after he was charged with four felony counts of failing to pay taxes.

McCallister also faces judicial misconduct charges from the commission. The commission has said it appears McCallister did not file taxes between 1995 and 2014, but it isn't clear how much he may owe.

