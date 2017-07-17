Widening project complete on Jonesboro street

A project to widen a street and add sidewalks is now complete.

The city of Jonesboro announced Monday on their Facebook page that the project on Patrick Street in finished.

Crews began their work in May to widen two blocks of the street between Washington Ave. and Creath St. as well as the addition of sidewalks.

A city engineer said the project would cost around $180,000 at the time of the initial report.

