Drug arrest sidelines former NFL player in Corning

A former NFL linebacker stopped for speeding in Corning got sidelined Saturday when police say they found drugs in his car.

Just before 8:30 p.m. 25-year-old Eric Lamont Martin, Jr. of Rosharon, TX, was stopped for doing 64 in a 45 mile-an-hour zone, according to a news release from the Corning Police Department.

While talking with Martin, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana.

A K9 officer was called to the scene and, following a run around the exterior, reportedly alerted on Martin’s vehicle.

“The driver then stated he had marijuana in the vehicle at that time,” the release said.

Officers searched Martin’s car and found a bag of “self-rolled cigarettes that field-tested positive for marijuana.” They also reported finding drug paraphernalia and 9 grams of suspected marijuana in a suitcase in the trunk of the car.

Police arrested Martin and took him to the Corning Police Department. When he was unable to post bond, they transferred him to the Clay County Detention Center where he later bonded out. He is due in court on July 18.

Martin, who is a Canadian Football League linebacker with the Toronto Argonauts, played for the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2015.

Region 8 News reached out to the Toronto Argonauts for comments, but the team declined to comment at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android