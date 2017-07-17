Police searching for 3 suspects in smash and grab

Third man suspected in Walmart smash and grab. (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)

One of the men suspected in Sunday morning's smash and grab. (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)

Two of the suspects (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men suspected in an early morning smash and grab.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, surveillance video showed three men enter Walmart, 3700 E. Highway 18, in Blytheville and go back to the electronics department.

The video showed two of the suspects break the glass out of a case containing headphones, iPods, and mp3 players.

While they were filling a tote with the merchandise, the third suspect took a hammer and broke the glass out of another display case loaded with video games and consoles and started stuffing a tub with the goods.

A Walmart employee heard the glass breaking and attempted to stop the suspects, police said.

All three men ran out of the store through a rear fire exit and left in a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with no license plate. They were last seen traveling south on the service road.

Anyone with information on this smash and grab theft should call Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.

