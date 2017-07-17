A Better Region 8: 'A-State Innovate' launching

Disney CEO Bob Iger once said: "The heart and soul of the company is the creativity and innovation." Those words were put into motion right here in Region 8 Monday Governor Asa Hutchinson, A-State Chancellor Kelley Damphousee, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and some of the brightest business people in Region 8 all came together to announce the launch of A-State Innovate.

A-State Innovate helps bring ideas to the marketplace and offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect to business resources. Part of this new initiative is a new space dedicated to innovation called "The Garage." The City of Jonesboro's website describes it as an open space with a modern vibe generate an environment for creativity and productivity.

This is a good thing because when we give a voice to people's creativity and innovative ideas in a business environment, we are all winners. Innovation leads to better business ideas and a stronger economy. This project is also proof that public-private partnerships can work.

I look forward to the ideas that come from A-State Innovate and say GR8 job to everyone for coming together when these days, it seems that's getting harder to do.

Fostering creativity and innovation will have benefits for all of us and it makes this A Better Region8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

