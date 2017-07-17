JPD investigating robbery

Police arrested five teens suspected of robbing two men Sunday night at a Jonesboro apartment complex.

Just after 10 p.m. officers responded to the 3700-block of Kristi Lake where two men said a group of teens robbed them of their cash and cell phones.

The victims said they had gone to the address to meet a female, police said in a news release Monday.

When the victims arrived they were led to the back of a building where a number of males jumped from the bushes, attacked and robbed them before driving away from the scene.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 555 and Harrisburg Road and arrested the five occupants—two 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male.

Police did not identify the suspects.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 935-7867.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android