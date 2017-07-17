One suspect named in robbery investigation

One of the suspects arrested in a Jonesboro robbery investigation was identified Tuesday.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Jayden Jessie Prunty of Jonesboro was arrested for felony robbery and misdemeanor theft.

Prunty, along with four other teens, is suspected of robbing two men Sunday night at a Jonesboro apartment complex.

Just after 10 p.m., JPD officers responded to the 3700-block of Kristi Lake where two men said a group of teens robbed them of their cash and cell phones.

The victims said they had gone to the address to meet a female, police said in a news release Monday.

When the victims arrived they were led to the back of a building where a number of males jumped from the bushes, attacked and robbed them before driving away from the scene.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 555 and Harrisburg Road and arrested the five occupants—Prunty, two 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female.

Prunty, according to the probable cause affidavit, was a passenger in the vehicle and had a knife belonging to one of the victims in his pocket.

No other suspects were named in the documents.

Bond for Prunty was set at $2,500. He is expected in court on Aug. 29.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 935-7867.

