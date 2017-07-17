Town now allows golf carts on city streets, despite past problems

While many Southeast Missouri towns ban the use of golf carts on city streets, Senath now allows it.

A new ordinance passed that allows people to cruise around town in their golf carts.

Senath Mayor Joe Lane said despite other towns having issues with the use of golf carts, he hopes this is a positive for his community.

“It’s handy,” Lane said. “It’s pretty handy for a lot of people. We have people that may ride one down to a ball game and you know, different things.”

He said many people wanted the ordinance to pass.

Lane does expect problems to arise but said the city will not tolerate the abuse of the ordinance.

“We've had problems in the past with children riding ATV's and golf carts and four-wheelers, and we just won’t allow that,” he said. “We won't let anybody get by. And it’s a requirement that you have to have liability insurance and you’ve got to be a licensed driver. If not, they will be ticketed.”

Lane said the city will strictly enforce the ordinance for the safety of the children and the community in its entirety.

“You can get hurt on a golf cart if you’re not careful,” he said. “We are going to keep a close eye on it and see how it works out for the next few months.”

