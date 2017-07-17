1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Arkansas

ASHDOWN, Ark. (AP) - One person is dead and another is recovering after a recent drive-by shooting in southwest Arkansas.

Ashdown Police Chief Mark Ardwin tells the Texarkana Gazette (http://bit.ly/2uswDgX ) that the two people were shot around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victims, whose names haven't been release, were taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital. One died of a gunshot wound to the chest and the other was treated for minor injuries.

Ardwin says an autopsy is expected to be conducted at the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock.

Ardwin says four suspects, who range in age from 17 to 22, have been detained and remain at Sevier County jail.

No weapons from the shooting have been located.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

