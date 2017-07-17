Dumped deep freezer full of deer meat discovered

An investigation is underway into who dumped a deep freezer full of deer meat at a Wildlife Management Area in Greene County.

Arkansas Game and Fish Officer Chris Foshee told Region 8 News he discovered the dumped deer meat in the parking lot of the Scatter Creek WMA. Foshee couldn’t estimate when the meat was dumped but said from the smell, it was obvious the meat was spoiled.

The WMA, which includes a shooting range in Greene County, is located on a dead end gravel road.

Foshee said this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues with people dumping things on the property.

In a post Foshee made on Facebook, he said a reward may be available for information as to who is responsible.

If you might be able to help, you can call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hotline at 1-800-482-9262.

