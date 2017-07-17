Residents hope city tackles dangerous fireworks misuse

Two weeks after the Fourth of July, residents say they are still having dangerous fireworks issues.

Many residents are frustrated and some expressed their frustration on the use of fireworks in city limits at a recent city council meeting.

Mayor Bob Hancock supported the residents on Monday by telling Region 8 News the problem has gotten out of control.

Hancock said this year, rival groups lined the streets of Kennett with backpacks full of fireworks.

He said those large groups shot at each other, people’s homes, vehicles, and also shot at Kennett police officers.

“It’s getting out of hand,” Hancock said. “Something that should be fun for kids has just gotten out of control. We have to listen to our residents.”

Chris Barksdale lives on Ninth Street, one area where rival groups shot off fireworks.

“They are having wars and things like that,” Barksdale said. “They are shooting them crazy. You can’t let your kids come out because of the kids coming up and down the road.”

He said things have quieted down since the 4th of July celebrations, but some are still out, which has left him and his neighbors scared.

“People are afraid to come outside and stuff because they are afraid they are going to get shot at,” Barksdale said. “When you tell the kids to go on, they get upset and angry they want to take things out on you, and you know, we don't need that in this town.”

This has been an ongoing issue for years that Hancock tackled in the most recent council meeting.

He said on Monday night, the police committee met to further discuss the issue, where they explored ideas to put a stop to the misuse of fireworks.

He said recommendations that came from that meeting, will go back to the council for review.

“You hate to run business off, but the safety of our people has to be our first priority,” Hancock said.

Barksdale said he does not think it is necessary to ban fireworks in the city entirely but believes the city could find another approach to keep kids off the streets in large groups who are misusing them.

“They don’t need to ban it,” he said. “That just takes away from our kids who are out there to have fun. But, something needs to be done.”

