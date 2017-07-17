Jonesboro company participates in "Made in America" event

One of the oldest companies in Jonesboro had the opportunity Monday to showcase its products on a national stage, with an event at the White House.

According to a press release from Hytrol, the company was asked to represent Arkansas in the "Made in America" Product Showcase looking at American-made products and manufacturers.

Company president David Peacock and chief engineer Boyce Bonham went to the event. Peacock said the opportunity was one of a kind.

"It was an honor to have been selected to represent the state of Arkansas in this event," Peacock said. "We're so proud at Hytrol to continue to invest in our community and in our country by keeping jobs here, and we believe that's an essential piece of what makes our company so successful."

The company was created in 1947 and has nearly 1,200 employees, officials said, noting the company invested $18 million in a new facility and expansion project.

