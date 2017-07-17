JPD: Car taken from gas station

A Jonesboro man told police Sunday that his car was taken before he had the opportunity to fill it with gas, while Crittenden County authorities made an arrest in the case.

Officers went to the 5100-block of E. Parker Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about the stolen vehicle. The victim told Officer Blaine Middlecoff that he went inside to pay for the gas when he noticed a man standing by the fuel pumps.

As the victim paid for his gas, the man jumped into the car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, and headed south on I-555 toward Memphis, the police report noted.

Jonesboro police got a call Monday morning from the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office about the vehicle theft.

Crittenden County deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of theft by receiving in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android