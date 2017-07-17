Police investigate after woman's assault

Officers spent Monday looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman Sunday afternoon after a disturbance, police said.

According to the incident report, Jonesboro police went to the 3500-block of Harrisburg Road around 3:15 p.m. Sunday about the fight. A witness told police that she and the victim went into the gas station and walked past the suspect, who said something to the victim.

The victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation when the suspect stepped closer to the victim, police said.

The victim then pushed the suspect away from her. However, the suspect and the victim continued to argue until the suspect struck the victim in the face, police said.

The suspect then took off running to a nearby apartment complex, with the witness following the suspect in tow.

The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

