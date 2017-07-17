City to build new fences if approved for grant

A grant would give a Jackson County community the opportunity to upgrade one of their parks.

Newport Mayor David Stewart said the city is looking to upgrade the fences at the Little League softball fields at George Kell Park.

The city’s most popular park hosts little league baseball, softball, and kids football programs.

Stewart said each year, they apply for a grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

This year, they have applied for a 50/50 matching grant to put up metal fencing around the ball fields.

“This is used for several reasons,” Stewart said. “One it’s an exterior fence to the ballpark itself, and another reason is it's more safe for the kids that are actually playing out there. It takes down the old chain link fence that is kind of being obsolete, and it put up a metal fence that is solid.”

If the city is approved for the grant, the removal of the old fence will begin.

They hope to have the project finished by the fall.

