School board discusses staffing, renovating old building

School starts in a few weeks, and the Hoxie School Board discussed several things on during their meeting on Monday night.

The district is looking to add a school resource officer to their staff.

Superintendent Radius Baker said the school is also working on a piece of property they bought near campus.

The old Bill’s Meat Markets is being worked on as a possible expansion of their campus.

The goals of adding a school resource officer and renovating an old building are in response to the district’s growth.

“Here in the last two or three years, we will grow one year, and we’ll lose students the next,” Baker said. “We think that we are offering some credits and offering some courses that are going to entice students to come to Hoxie, and so we think we’re going to start growing.”

The expansion of the campus is something that will take several years, but the new area could be a new administrative office.

Baker said the district is looking at possibly adding a replica of the school during the time of the Hoxie 21 inside the new building.

