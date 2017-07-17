Man faces breaking or entering, theft charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man faces breaking or entering, theft charges

Juan Francisco Baldazo of Brookland (Source: Craighead County Jail) Juan Francisco Baldazo of Brookland (Source: Craighead County Jail)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

The sight of a "Snow White" character emblazoned on a laptop computer may have broken a breaking and entering case, with Brookland police arresting an 18-year-old, police said Monday.

Juan Francisco Baldazo was arrested on suspicion of two counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, theft greater than $5,000 but less than $2,500, theft $1,000 or less and criminal trespass in or on a vehicle or structure in connection with the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told Brookland police that she was very concerned about Baldazo, whom she had allowed to stay with her and her family in Brookland.

"She stated she had witnessed home surveillance videos and photographs that had been posted online by victims of recent thefts and she believed it to be Juan Baldazo," the affidavit read.

The woman started asking questions and later showed detectives photos of the laptops and their serial numbers, which had been inside a black Oakley backpack, police said.

The serial numbers matched up with a July 5 theft at a home in Brookland, police said.

Also, three wireless speakers that were reported stolen from another home was found in the bedroom where Baldazo was reportedly staying.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling set a $50,000 bond for Baldazo, who will be arraigned Aug. 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.   

