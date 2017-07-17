Animal control dealing with uptick in dog bites

The number of dogs on the loose in Kennett is leaving animal control with a major concern.

Officials said there has been an increase in dog bites this summer. They have also seen a higher number of dogs running loose without rabies shots.

Kennett animal control officer Tena Petix said skunks had sprayed many of the dogs they have picked up.

Petix said dog owners need to start being more responsible.

“One simple shot for one year will take care of that your dog could possibly be put to sleep, or you could have someone possibly die from the bite,” Petix said.

Petix said, according to Missouri state law, dogs have to be up-to-date on their rabies vaccination. Kennett animal control officers are out and enforcing the law.

