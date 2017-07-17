Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A drive through campus Saturday led a White County man into some trouble after his arrest on suspicion of drug charges, police said Monday.

Jonathan Earl Wilson of Searcy was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 100 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI less than four grams and speeding.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Arkansas State University officer Cpl. Michael Yocum saw Wilson going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on the Marion Berry Parkway near Aggie Road.

Wilson continued going west on Aggie Road, then north to Melrose Street. Yocum then pulled over, police said.

A Jonesboro police K-9 went to the scene. However, Wilson reportedly told police that he had a small amount of marijuana either inside the door or beside the driver's seat.

Yocum also reportedly found a syringe in Wilson's front pocket as well as 11.4 grams of meth and a digital scale inside the car, the affidavit noted.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling set a $100,000 bond for Wilson, who will be arraigned July 31 in Craighead County Circuit Court.

