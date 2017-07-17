Traffic stop leads to drug arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Jonathan Earl Wilson (Source: Craighead County Jail) Jonathan Earl Wilson (Source: Craighead County Jail)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A drive through campus Saturday led a White County man into some trouble after his arrest on suspicion of drug charges, police said Monday. 

Jonathan Earl Wilson of Searcy was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 100 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI less than four grams and speeding. 

According to a probable cause affidavit, Arkansas State University officer Cpl. Michael Yocum saw Wilson going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on the Marion Berry Parkway near Aggie Road. 

Wilson continued going west on Aggie Road, then north to Melrose Street. Yocum then pulled over, police said. 

A Jonesboro police K-9 went to the scene. However, Wilson reportedly told police that he had a small amount of marijuana either inside the door or beside the driver's seat. 

Yocum also reportedly found a syringe in Wilson's front pocket as well as 11.4 grams of meth and a digital scale inside the car, the affidavit noted. 

Craighead County District Judge David Boling set a $100,000 bond for Wilson, who will be arraigned July 31 in Craighead County Circuit Court. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man accused in 3-year-old's death in court

    Man accused in 3-year-old's death in court

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:27:39 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:47:11 GMT
    Acen King (Source: KATV)Acen King (Source: KATV)

    A man who was arrested last year on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old child appeared Monday in a Little Rock courtroom for a hearing.

    A man who was arrested last year on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old child appeared Monday in a Little Rock courtroom for a hearing.

  • City council moves forward with condemnation

    City council moves forward with condemnation

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:20:19 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:47:00 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Walnut Ridge City Council voted in favor of filing a lawsuit against a building owner at their meeting on Tuesday night.

    The Walnut Ridge City Council voted in favor of filing a lawsuit against a building owner at their meeting on Tuesday night.

  • Police investigate after woman's assault

    Police investigate after woman's assault

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:02:03 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:45:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Officers spent Monday looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman Sunday afternoon after a disturbance, police said.

    Officers spent Monday looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman Sunday afternoon after a disturbance, police said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly