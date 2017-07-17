Randolph Co. FEMA Center remains open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Randolph Co. FEMA Center remains open

FEMA Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT) FEMA Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A FEMA disaster recovery center that was opened earlier this year after storms hit Randolph County is still open for residents. 

Daniel Green, an external affairs representative for FEMA, said nearly 120 people have walked through the center so far in Pocahontas. Also, $3.3 million in funding has been given to people in need around the state. 

Officials are asking people with damage due to flooding or storms to visit the Pocahontas center to see if they are eligible for individual assistance. 

The interviews are done at the center, officials said. 

The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

