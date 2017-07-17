Randolph County works to complete road projects - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Randolph County works to complete road projects

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The good weather recently has given crews in Randolph County a good opportunity to deal with infrastructure needs in the aftermath of flood damage that ravaged the county earlier this year. 

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said crews have been busy with asphalt and regular road repairs and will begin working on the flood damage once federal funding is in the county. 

Jansen said the road repairs being done now are what are normally done this time of the year but are being done in a much tighter window. 

Crews are working to complete 90 days of work in about 45 days, with several projects in the works. 

"We've been working hard because of all the work that is fixing to come when FEMA hits the ground and starts writing up our projects, then we're going to have to get some bridges built before winter gets here. So, we are pushing hard to get our asphalt done within about a thirty day period," Jansen said. 

The crews have done a great job, Jansen said, noting he is proud of their work as well as making necessary repairs. 

