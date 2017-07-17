Blytheville police search for robbery suspects

Blytheville police search for two suspects who reportedly attempted to rob the Family Dollar on North Main Street. (Source: Blytheville Police Department)

The clerk may have told the two suspects "good morning", but the suspects were intent on trying to rob a dollar store in Blytheville on Friday, police said.

Blytheville police went to the Family Dollar in the 2000-block of W. Main Street around 8:50 a.m. Friday after getting a call about the robbery. The cashier told police that two masked black males walked into the store with a gun and approached the cash register.

"After a few seconds, they left without taking anything," Blytheville police said in a statement. "A store employee stated she was seated inside on the west side of the store entrance using the computer. She heard the subjects enter the store and she said 'good morning' but they did not respond as if not hearing her."

The suspects approached the counter, hesitated for a few seconds and left, police said.

The pair then ran west, jumped a fence and headed south.

Police describe the suspects as black males, between 5'7" and 5'9" and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds. One of the suspects was holding a black semi-automatic handgun in his right hand.

Anyone with information on the robbery attempt can call Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).

