Police search for break-in suspects - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police search for break-in suspects

Beebe police are wanting to talk with this person in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins Sunday. (Source: Beebe police Facebook page) Beebe police are wanting to talk with this person in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins Sunday. (Source: Beebe police Facebook page)
Beebe police believe this car may be connected to a series of vehicle break-ins Sunday at a local church. (Source: Beebe Police Department Facebook page) Beebe police believe this car may be connected to a series of vehicle break-ins Sunday at a local church. (Source: Beebe Police Department Facebook page)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

Police in White County is looking for suspects in connection with a series of car break-ins at a church parking lot. 

According to a Facebook post from the Beebe Police Department, three vehicles were broken into at the North Side Church of Christ parking lot July 9. Police were able to get photographs of one of the two suspects as well as the vehicle they were driving. 

Anyone with information on the case can call Beebe police at 501-882-3365.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man accused in 3-year-old's death in court

    Man accused in 3-year-old's death in court

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:27:39 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:47:11 GMT
    Acen King (Source: KATV)Acen King (Source: KATV)

    A man who was arrested last year on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old child appeared Monday in a Little Rock courtroom for a hearing.

    A man who was arrested last year on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old child appeared Monday in a Little Rock courtroom for a hearing.

  • City council moves forward with condemnation

    City council moves forward with condemnation

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:20:19 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:47:00 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Walnut Ridge City Council voted in favor of filing a lawsuit against a building owner at their meeting on Tuesday night.

    The Walnut Ridge City Council voted in favor of filing a lawsuit against a building owner at their meeting on Tuesday night.

  • Police investigate after woman's assault

    Police investigate after woman's assault

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:02:03 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:45:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Officers spent Monday looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman Sunday afternoon after a disturbance, police said.

    Officers spent Monday looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman Sunday afternoon after a disturbance, police said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly