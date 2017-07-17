Police search for break-in suspects

Beebe police believe this car may be connected to a series of vehicle break-ins Sunday at a local church. (Source: Beebe Police Department Facebook page)

Beebe police are wanting to talk with this person in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins Sunday. (Source: Beebe police Facebook page)

Police in White County is looking for suspects in connection with a series of car break-ins at a church parking lot.

According to a Facebook post from the Beebe Police Department, three vehicles were broken into at the North Side Church of Christ parking lot July 9. Police were able to get photographs of one of the two suspects as well as the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information on the case can call Beebe police at 501-882-3365.

