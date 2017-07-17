Steak and seafood restaurant set to open in Waldenburg - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Steak and seafood restaurant set to open in Waldenburg

WALDENBURG, AR -

The city of Waldenburg has a new restaurant headed to town.

Mayor William Wood told Region 8 News that Tin Tell Steak and Seafood will open at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 49.

Wood said right now, crews are only doing dirt work.

No word yet on when the restaurant will officially open.

