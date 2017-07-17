City council moves forward with condemnation

The Walnut Ridge City Council voted in favor of filing a lawsuit against a building owner at their meeting on Monday night.

They have been trying to demolish a building at 108 NE Front Street.

Earlier this month, an engineering firm ruled the building was structurally unsound and dangerous.

Mayor Charles Snapp told Region 8 News the city attorney will file the suit, then it will be up to a judge if the property will be abated or not.

The council passed the motion with 6 "yes" votes.

Snapp said Alderman Jon Walter abstained from voting because he owns the property next to the building.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android