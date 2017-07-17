Man accused in 3-year-old's death in court - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused in 3-year-old's death in court

Acen King (Source: KATV) Acen King (Source: KATV)
Gary Holmes faces a murder charge in connection with a shooting last December in Little Rock (Source: KATV) Gary Holmes faces a murder charge in connection with a shooting last December in Little Rock (Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

A man who was arrested last year on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old child appeared Monday in a Little Rock courtroom for a hearing.

According to a report from ABC affiliate KATV, Gary Holmes faces first-degree murder and terroristic threatening charges in the death of Acen King. The child was in the backseat of his grandmother's car last December when he was shot and killed. 

Holmes underwent a mental evaluation in April and reported no history of mental health treatment until he went to a Little Rock center more than two years ago, KATV reported.

Holmes also told doctors that he had been diagnosed with depression and PTSD, but said he did not know what PTSD is or what kind of medicines he was taking.

Also, doctors found that Holmes' behavior could be explained by personality instead of mental disease or defect, KATV said. 

A prosecutor said Monday that the charges against Holmes should be followed through. 

"These are serious charges. I'm sure everyone wants it to be done correctly the first time through and make sure that it's done right so that we don't have to revisit it later on," Deputy Prosecutor John Johnson said. 

Holmes' attorney, Ronald Davis, countered that the decision on the evaluation was up to the state hospital to "open up space for him to be evaluated."

Holmes will be back in court on Sept. 18.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

