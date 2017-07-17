Fire chief warns residents about trash fires

As the summer days get hotter, the chances of having trash fires increase, according to Brookland Fire Chief Steve Beck.

“It is getting dryer and we are starting to miss rain in these months,” said Beck. “Especially with it being the end of July and then we have August and September coming.”

Beck said though they will start having more fires to respond to, he wants residents to be aware of the things they are putting in their outside trash.

“Different items like flammable liquids or oily rags can spontaneously combust,” said Beck. “Also, if there is glass in the bag, it can form a prism that could also ignite a fire.”

Beck added that if you decide to burn your trash, be sure to have water nearby and if not, have 911 on standby just in case.

“Just sort your trash and make sure you don't make the conditions right for a fire,” said Beck.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android