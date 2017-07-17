Taylor Tabbed to Hornung Award Watch List

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/17/17) – Arkansas State senior Blaise Taylor has been named to the 2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Taylor is the second A-State player to earn a place on the award’s watch list, joining J.D. McKissic who was part of the list in 2014. The Paul Hornung Award, now in its eighth season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

The watch list was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2016 statistics, career performance and expectations heading into the 2017 season. Taylor enters his senior season as the Sun Belt Conference’s all-time leader in punt returns for a touchdown with three and his 781 punt return yards are the most in A-State history. Additionally, his punt return yards are the third most among active players entering the 2017 season.

The Waco, Texas native was named as a Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2016 as a punt return specialists. He was named the SBC Special Teams Player of the Week on Nov. 7 after a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown against Georgia State in the previous week. Taylor also finished the year with three interceptions, 35 tackles and nine pass break-ups.

The 2017 Watch List is comprised of one graduate student, 23 seniors, 19 juniors, and three sophomores who play a total of nine different positions. They represent 45 universities in 28 states coast-to-coast across the 10 conferences that are part of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2017 football campaign, which includes six home games, are available for purchase. Arkansas State has had 12 consecutive seasons with a winning record at home and has won 30 of its lasts 36 games at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Single game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 1.

Tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at the Convocation Center’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by clicking the “Tickets” link located at the top of the AStateRedWolves.com home page.