Hornung Award Tabs Cornelius To Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following a career-best season in 2016, Arkansas senior wide receiver Jared Cornelius was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday. The award is presented to the most versatile player in college football.

Highlighted by three 100-plus yard receiving performances, Cornelius recorded 32 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdown catches, while adding a rushing score, in 2016. After racking up 100-plus yards through the air in Weeks 4, 5 and 6, Cornelius matched a 20-year old school record of three straight 100-yard receiving efforts, joining Anthony Lucas (1996) and Mike Reppond (1971) as the only three players in school history to accomplish that feat.

Of his 32 catches, 22 resulted in either a first down or touchdown. He led the team in receptions of 30-plus yards (5), 25-plus yards (7) and 20-plus yards (11), including touchdown grabs of 35 and 29 yards. With 14 catches for 309 yards and two TDs in Weeks 5-8, no Southeastern Conference receiver was more productive in the month of October than Cornelius, as his 309 yards receiving were tops in the league during that span. Cornelius’ rushing score came against No. 12 Ole Miss when he lifted the Razorbacks to a 34-30 victory with a 6-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

The Shreveport, Louisiana, product was previously named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award a year ago, following a sophomore campaign that saw him catch 24 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns and turn seven rushes into 112 yards and two scores. He was the only player in the SEC and one of three players in the nation with a 40-yard punt return, 40-yard run and 40-yard reception during the 2015 season.