Man dies after being struck by vehicle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man dies after being struck by vehicle

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A vehicle struck a Mountain Home man on Sunday, killing him.

According to Arkansas State Police, a vehicle described as a 2006 Chevrolet was heading west on Highway 62 at around 11:15 p.m.

Joshua Wilkerson was crossing that same highway near the Gassville city limits when the vehicle struck him.

The 34-year-old man died and the driver was not injured.

