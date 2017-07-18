Man dies after being struck by vehicle

A vehicle struck a Mountain Home man on Sunday, killing him.

According to Arkansas State Police, a vehicle described as a 2006 Chevrolet was heading west on Highway 62 at around 11:15 p.m.

Joshua Wilkerson was crossing that same highway near the Gassville city limits when the vehicle struck him.

The 34-year-old man died and the driver was not injured.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android