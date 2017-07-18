Postal Service accepting applications for temporary workers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Postal Service accepting applications for temporary workers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, especially one that pays $12 an hour and more, then head to your local post office.

The U.S. Postal Service is now accepting applications for a variety of temporary jobs in Arkansas.

The part-time positions will offer salaries of $12 to $16.98 per hour with variable hours and days, including holidays and weekends.

According to a news release from the USPS, while the positions are non-career with limited benefits, they can “lead to a rewarding career appointment with the full benefits of a federal employee.”

Among the limited benefits are paid vacation days, contractual pay raises, and access to the USPS non-career employee health benefits plan.

For more information about the positions or to apply online, click here.

For questions about local hiring, visit the Postmaster at the local post office.

