Former Arkansas judge ordered to start prison sentence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former Arkansas judge was ordered to begin serving his 10-year prison sentence after an appeals court upheld his bribery conviction.

Former circuit judge Michael Maggio was ordered Monday to surrender to federal authorities before 2 p.m. Wednesday to begin serving his sentence. The order from U.S. District Judge Brian Miller said an arrest warrant will be issued if Maggio doesn't report to authorities.

But Maggio's attorney, John Wesley Hall, is asking for a one-week delay as Maggio seeks a rehearing from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Federal prosecutors are opposing the motion.

Maggio admitted reducing a jury award against a nursing home operator in exchange for campaign contributions. He tried unsuccessfully last year to withdraw his guilty plea and has been free pending his appeal.

