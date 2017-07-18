2 women injured in rollover crash

Two women were flown to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV overturned.

The crash happened on Old Highway 60, four and a half miles west of Mountain View in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Tara D. Washburn, 28, of Van Buren was westbound when her 2005 Hyundai Tucson ran off the left side of the road and down an embankment. The SUV struck a culvert then overturned.

Washburn and her passenger, 35-year-old Laura Markham of Winona, were both flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

According to the report, it was unknown if either woman was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android