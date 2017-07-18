Woman reports arson at abandoned house

While on her way to church, a woman observed something different about an abandoned home she owns, it was burned.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Etter took the arson report from a Greene County woman on Monday.

The 50 to 60-year-old victim said the house located in the 1000-block of Craighead County Road 304 was burned sometime between July 13 and July 16.

She also told the deputy that hay originally blocking the driveway to the house had been "moved to a different location."

Initially, the woman thought a responding fire department moved the hay to put out the fire. However, after contacting the Bono Fire Department about the fire, she learned they received no call at that location.

The woman also contacted Craighead County dispatch and found no deputies were called to a fire at the address.

In the incident report, she stated trees on the property were also damaged and requested extra patrols in the area, when possible.

No arrests or suspects were listed in the report.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android