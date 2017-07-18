Arkansas man admits running over estranged wife with vehicle

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after admitting he ran over his estranged wife with a vehicle.

Bobby Moss pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of Stacy Jo Moss, who was found unresponsive under a vehicle last August in McRae. The Daily Citizen reports that Bobby Moss read a statement of facts in court in which he admitted running over his estranged wife.

When asked by a judge whether it was an accurate statement, Moss responded: "Yes, I guess."

Bobby Moss has been held in the White County Detention Center without bond since his arrest last August. He'll receive credit for the 345 days he's already served behind bars.

