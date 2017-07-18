Alive After Five canceled in July due to heat

Temperatures are expected to heat up this week leading a Downtown Jonesboro group to cancel their plans.

Alive After Five will not take place on Thursday, July 20, according to the group's Facebook page.

The cancellation is due to safety concerns for "vendors and the community" for a high heat index this week.

Alive After Five's next event will be on Aug. 17.

