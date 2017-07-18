Arkansas governor: Don't give up on changes to health law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' Republican governor says Congress shouldn't give up on finding ways to change the federal health overhaul in a way that can win bipartisan support despite the collapse of the GOP effort to repeal and replace the 2010 law.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he was disappointed that efforts to rewrite former President Barack Obama's health law were unsuccessful in the Senate. Hutchinson said he thinks lawmakers in Washington can still find a bipartisan solution to address concerns with the health law.

Arkansas expanded Medicaid under the health law through a hybrid program that uses the expansion funds to place people on private insurance. More than 300,000 people are on the program.

