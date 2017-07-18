School district buys Paragould Bowling Alley - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School district buys Paragould Bowling Alley

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Public School District will soon expand after purchasing the Paragould Bowling Alley to be used as their physical plant.

This decision was made after a recent school board meeting. Board members agreed to purchase the property for $160,000.

The property was being sold after experiencing a fire caused significant damage to the bowling alley last summer.

According to Superintendent Debbie Smith, the building will soon entail maintenance and operations, building and grounds, and food services departments.

The district's school buses will be parked at the building as well.

Smith said they expect the cost of renovations to be around $500,000 but it is still a good deal.

“The cost per square foot would be less for the district than it would be if we were to buy property for a brand-new facility,” said Smith.

Smith said once they complete the renovations and move into the new property, it will free up additional space on campus for facility growth for students.

She expects the project to be complete sometime during the 2017-2018 school year.

