Police ask for help in identifying suspects who stole TV's from Annie Camp Junior High

Jonesboro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects caught on camera taking televisions from Annie Camp Junior High.

The school recently purchased 11 big-screen TVs, but before they could be installed, police say someone stole them from the School Resource Officer's office.

Principal Reginald Murphy reported back in July that sometime between June 1 and June 12, someone had stolen eleven 55-inch televisions, valued at $5,872.02.

Murphy said the televisions were taken from the school resource office where they were being kept prior to their installation.

On July 18, when Region 8 News originally did the story, we were told school officials checked the security cameras, but Principal Murphy said they only record so far back and did not capture the televisions being taken from the school.

Jonesboro Police have released the photos and surveillance video asking for help in identifying the suspects.

We've reached out to Jonesboro Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks, for an explanation on why we were originally told there was no video of the incident.

If you have any information about this incident you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android