TVs stolen from Annie Camp SRO office

Annie Camp Junior High School, 1814 W. Nettleton, recently purchased 11 big-screen TVs. But, before they could be installed, police say someone stole them from the SRO's office.

Principal Reginald Murphy reported Monday that sometime between June 1 and June 12, someone had stolen eleven 55-inch televisions, valued at $5,872.02.

Murphy said the televisions were taken from the school resource office where they were being kept prior to their installation.

School officials checked the security cameras, but Murphy said they only record so far back and did not capture the televisions being taken from the school.

