Sheriff: Man who stopped to smoke a joint arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Man who stopped to smoke a joint arrested

Liam Rodwell (Source: Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office) Liam Rodwell (Source: Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A deputy who stopped to assist a motorist stopped on the side of the road saw smoke coming from the driver’s side window. The car was not burning, but he said a joint was.

On Sunday, a Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 63 with its emergency flashers on.

When the deputy approached the car, he saw smoke coming from the driver’s side window. He could also smell the “strong odor of marijuana,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Liam Rodwell of Memphis, reportedly admitted he was “smoking a joint” and gave the deputy permission to search his vehicle.

During the search, deputies reported finding methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and amyl nitrate.

They arrested Rodwell on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodwell remains in the Lawrence County jail at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Gas line ruptured in Pocahontas, Black River bridge closed

    Gas line ruptured in Pocahontas, Black River bridge closed

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:07:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:32:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett, a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line closing the Black River Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

    According to Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett, a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line closing the Black River Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

  • Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

    Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:23:49 GMT
    Jermain Taylor (Source: KLRT-TV)Jermain Taylor (Source: KLRT-TV)

    Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.

    Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.

  • Woman reports arson at abandoned house

    Woman reports arson at abandoned house

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:43:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:20:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    While on her way to church, a woman observed something different about an abandoned home she owns, it was burned.

    While on her way to church, a woman observed something different about an abandoned home she owns, it was burned.

    •   
Powered by Frankly