Sheriff: Man who stopped to smoke a joint arrested

A deputy who stopped to assist a motorist stopped on the side of the road saw smoke coming from the driver’s side window. The car was not burning, but he said a joint was.

On Sunday, a Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 63 with its emergency flashers on.

When the deputy approached the car, he saw smoke coming from the driver’s side window. He could also smell the “strong odor of marijuana,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Liam Rodwell of Memphis, reportedly admitted he was “smoking a joint” and gave the deputy permission to search his vehicle.

During the search, deputies reported finding methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and amyl nitrate.

They arrested Rodwell on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodwell remains in the Lawrence County jail at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android