Travis Lauterbach To Lead Lyon Golf

BATESVILLE, Ark. – Lyon College Director of Athletics Kevin Jenkins is pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Lauterbach as the new head men’s and women’s golf coach at Lyon College. Lauterbach comes to Lyon from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where he served as an assistant coach for the women’s golf program this past season.

“We are excited about Travis taking over the golf program and have the utmost confidence that he will continue to build the program and keep it headed in the right direction,” said Jenkins. “We feel Travis will be a great fit here at Lyon College. Not only has he gained valuable golf knowledge in a quality of programs such as Old Dominion and Faulkner University, but he brings experience coaching against other NAIA institutions.”

“Travis is very personable and I think he will bond well with the team we already have in place. We are excited to see what is ahead for our golf program here at Lyon.”

Lauterbach earned his bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Harding University in 2006. He continued his education at Harding and earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2007.

Lauterbach served as a full-time caddie at some of the most prestigious golf courses in the country from 2009-2012, including Augusta National Golf Club, Whistling Straits, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Potomac and the Maroon Creek Golf Club. He was named as the Caddie of the Year at TPC Potomac in 2009.

In 2012-2017, Lauterbach was brought on as the head coach for both the men’s and women’s golf programs at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. Lauterbach made an immediate impact at Faulkner as he led the men’s team to a national tournament appearance during his first two seasons, including a sixth-place finish in 2014. The men’s team accumulated 17 tournament wins under the direction of Lauterbach.

Lauterbach helped the women’s team at Faulkner to their first ever national tournament appearance in school history in 2017. During 2015, Faulkner earned their first top-25 national ranking in school history and appeared as high as 13th in the country. Lauterbach coached four SSAC All-Conference selections, two individual tournament winners, and two NAIA All-Americans while at Faulkner.

At Faulkner, Lauterbach was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2013.

Lauterbach worked as an assistant women’s assistant golf coach at Old Dominion this past season. 2017 marked a historic season for the ODU women’s golf program, as the team won the Conference USA Championship for the first time in school history. The team followed their conference championship with their first ever regional berth in program history. The ODU women’s golf program ended the season with a pair of C-USA All-Conference selections and one all-academic honoree.

“I’d like to thank Coach Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to be the new head coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at Lyon College,” said Lauterbach. “I am very excited about leading these teams. I think we have the facilities and the resources to do some great things with both programs at the school.”

“I hope that with my previous experiences, I can bring some new ideas for the current players, while also building for the future. My goal is that we will be able to compete against some of the best teams in the NAIA and determine our strengths as well as the areas that we need to improve in. I believe Lyon’s reputation for academics will also help us locate the right players for the school, with student-athletes that are serious about bettering themselves in their education and future endeavors.”

Lauterbach began his duties at Lyon College on July 17. The full 2017-18 schedule for the Lyon College men’s and women’s golf programs will be released in the coming weeks.