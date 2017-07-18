Kern Earns Spot on NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (7-18/17) – Redshirt-sophomore Connor Kern represents the Arkansas State men’s basketball program on the 2016-17 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.

Kern, a sport management major, played in all 32 games for the Red Wolves in the 2016-17 season, averaging 17.0 minutes per game. The guard averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent (38-83) from 3-point range and 79.2 percent (19-24) at the charity stripe.

To be eligible for this honor, the student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically and carry a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.