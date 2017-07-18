Taylor Returns to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/19/17) – For the second consecutive season, Arkansas State senior defensive back Blaise Taylor has been recognized as one of the nation’s top community servants after the Wuerffel Trophy announced its list of 108 candidates Tuesday morning.

The All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach Florida presents the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” annually. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Taylor has been heavily involved in the Jonesboro community since arriving at Arkansas State for his freshman season in 2014. Since then he has donated his time and efforts to several organization’s around the city including Special Olympics and the At-Risk community center. He has also participated in the Autism Walk and worked to promote alcohol, drug and health and wellness education by volunteering at local schools and churches.

In the spring of 2017 he was also one of eight finalists for the Arkansas State University Distinguished Award which recognizes the most-outstanding graduates based on their leadership, scholarship and citizenship. Taylor has also been named to as a nominee for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and was named to the Hornung Award Watch List.

The Waco, Texas has already graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and is currently work on his master’s in business administration.

