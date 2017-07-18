Local hospital turns to sleep sacks for infant safe sleep

A local hospital is keeping a close eye on the safety of newborns, so close that they are getting rid of infant blankets.

The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould became part of the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program this year.

The program is designed to educate parents on the safety of infant sleeping.

According to AMMC staff, doctors say wrapping infants in blankets can actually be a safety hazard.

By becoming a Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital, AMMC now wraps their babies in sleep sacks, which are deemed safer than blankets.

“Blankets can come loose easier and can still become a safe-sleep hazard,” an AMMC registered nurse said. “If they are loose, then they can come up above the baby’s head and they can still smother them. They want something that is completely tight on the baby, won’t come loose, and the sleep sacks are that.”

The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation purchased HALO Sleep Sack Swaddles.

According to hospital staff, each child will go home with a HALO sleep sack.

Nurses at AMMC educate parents on how to use the sleep sack before they go home with their new bundle of joy.

