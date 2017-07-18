Local hospital turns to sleep sacks for infant safe sleep - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local hospital turns to sleep sacks for infant safe sleep

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A local hospital is keeping a close eye on the safety of newborns, so close that they are getting rid of infant blankets.

The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould became part of the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program this year.

The program is designed to educate parents on the safety of infant sleeping.

According to AMMC staff, doctors say wrapping infants in blankets can actually be a safety hazard.

By becoming a Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital, AMMC now wraps their babies in sleep sacks, which are deemed safer than blankets.

“Blankets can come loose easier and can still become a safe-sleep hazard,” an AMMC registered nurse said. “If they are loose, then they can come up above the baby’s head and they can still smother them. They want something that is completely tight on the baby, won’t come loose, and the sleep sacks are that.”

The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation purchased HALO Sleep Sack Swaddles.

According to hospital staff, each child will go home with a HALO sleep sack.

Nurses at AMMC educate parents on how to use the sleep sack before they go home with their new bundle of joy.

Attached is a press release from AMMC with more information on the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Gas line ruptured in Pocahontas, Black River bridge closed

    Gas line ruptured in Pocahontas, Black River bridge closed

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:07:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:32:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett, a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line closing the Black River Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

    According to Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett, a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line closing the Black River Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

  • Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

    Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:23:49 GMT
    Jermain Taylor (Source: KLRT-TV)Jermain Taylor (Source: KLRT-TV)

    Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.

    Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.

  • Woman reports arson at abandoned house

    Woman reports arson at abandoned house

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:43:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:20:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    While on her way to church, a woman observed something different about an abandoned home she owns, it was burned.

    While on her way to church, a woman observed something different about an abandoned home she owns, it was burned.

    •   
Powered by Frankly