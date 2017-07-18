Black River bridge now open

According to officials, the Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is now open.

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday afternoon that a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line, which led to the closing of the bridge.

Tackett said traffic was backed up and that gas company crews are at the scene, shutting the gas off.

Both propane and natural gas were in the Black River and there was a strong smell in the area, Tackett said.

